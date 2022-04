Waco – (FOX 44) Democratic Texas candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke announced Monday that has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings.



I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today.



I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 25, 2022

The former U.S. Representative from El Paso says is fully vaccinated and boosted. He says he is regularly tested for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings.

O’Rourke says he has mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines.