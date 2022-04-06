TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his statewide People of Texas Campaign with a return to Temple for a town hall this Thursday.

The People of Texas Campaign focuses on students across the state during the month of April. O’Rourke is set to hold more than a dozen public town halls with young Texans over the coming weeks.

Each event will focus on how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around the popular things they want to accomplish together – such as expanding Medicaid, creating jobs, fully-funding schools and ensuring everyone can live to their full potential.

The Temple event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Main Street Hall, located at 12 South Main Street.