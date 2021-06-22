Beverly Hills man charged with assault on a police officer

A Beverly Hills man has been arrested on multiple charges following an incident Monday during a domestic disturbance.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin said an officer had responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive where a man said he had been hit by his son who was still on the scene.

On arrival, the suspect met the officer and was showing “signs of aggression” according to a statement issued by police.

The statement said the man would not comply with verbal commands and standard de-escalation techniques and was going in and out of the house where the victim still was located.

The statement said the officer moved to detain the man out of concern for potential victims and he resisted, using knee strikes against the officer.

Another officer then arrived on the scene and the man was arrested and placed in a patrol car.

The victim, identified as the man’s father, told officers his son had punched him.

The man was identified as 28-year-old John Edward Ramirez Jr who was then transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault family violence and assault on a peace officer.

He later posted $7000 bond and was released