BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – Beverly Hills Mayor Lucy Ann Sanchez-Miramontez was arrested on Saturday.

The department tells FOX 44 News that around February 10, the 42-year-old mayor used city funds for the personal consumption of alcoholic beverages. This was further reported, and found to have happened on more than one occasion for both food and alcoholic beverages. The total value showed to be over $500 in value.

A warrant was obtained for Miramontez’s arrest for the offense of Class B Misdemeanor, Abuse of Official Capacity > $100 < $750. The Beverly Hills Police Department received notification that the warrant was served on February 26, and she was booked into the McLennan County Jail for the warrant.

The Beverly Hills Police Department will continue to work diligently with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office in this case.

Source: Beverly Hills Police Department