Beverly Hills seeking donations for family who lost home in fire

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – A family who lost their home in a Beverly Hills fire on Monday is now in need of items like clothes, shoes and household items.

People were inside the home when the fire began – but luckily, no one got hurt.

Friends of the family have set up a donation site and have a list of items they are donating for the family:

IMMEDIATE NEEDS:

Dog food

Dishes, cups, silverware (family of four)

Microwave

Pots, pans

Bedspreads/sheets (queen)

Pillows

Blankets

Towels

Toiletries

CLOTHING SIZES:

Louisa: pants (16), shirts (large), shoes (8)

Jose: pants (34W), shirts (large), shoes (9)

Bethany (16 years-old): pants (12), shirts (large), shoes (8)

Cirino Manuel (12 years-old): pants (34W), shirts (large) shoes (6.5)

Their 35 year-old son, Cirino Sr., doesn’t live with them – but had all of his belongings at the house.

If you have items you can donate, you can drop them off at 1717 Austin Avenue.

The Waco Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.