Beware the dangers of deep frying turkeys

TEMPLE, Texas – Three days from Thanksgiving, the Temple Fire Department is warning its community of just how dangerous deep frying a turkey can be.

On its Facebook page, Temple FD posted a video from the National Fire Prevention Organization (NFPO) showing how quickly the turkey can ignite flames.

“It can cause burns, scolds. It can cause fire damage to your property or your house if you have it too close to your house,” says Temple Fire Department Public Information Officer Santos Soto.

The main causes for these fires comes in the preparation of the turkey. Several factors can make the cooking area dangerous.

“Hazards along with that, that cause that to happen, are gonna be if you don’t fully thaw your turkey – if it’s still partially frozen or all the way frozen,” says Soto. “A lot of times, people will overfill the amount of oil that it requires to fry a turkey, as well.”

Along with unprepared turkeys and excessive oil use, the pots typically used to deep fry the turkeys are top heavy and are more likely to tip over than standard pots. More importantly, it is crucial to have space to work.

“You don’t want to do this inside your garage or too close to your house where, in the event it did flare up, that it could cause some real damage,” says Soto. “So you want to be out away from the house a little ways.”

The Temple Fire Department says it is a good idea to have a fire extinguisher handy and to call them immediately if the pot begins to flare up.