Bicycle rider is hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A person riding a bicycle is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Bell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a major crash on Nolan Loop Road Monday evening, just east of the City of Nolanville.

A 2010 Hyundai four-door passenger car operated by 56-year-old Rebecca Lou Casilhas, of Belton, was westbound on Nolan Loop. A bicyclist was also travelling westbound on Nolan Loop.

Casilhas said her vision was impaired by the setting sun, and she did not see the bicyclist. The Hyundai collided with the rear of the bicycle, causing the bicyclist to be ejected. The bicyclist suffered an incapacitating injury from the collision.

A medical helicopter arrived on scene to transport, however, experienced a mechanical failure – rendering it unusable.

The bicyclist was transported by ground ambulance to Scott and White ER in Temple. This crash is still under investigation by the Texas DPS. The bicyclist has not identified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety