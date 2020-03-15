Bicyclist hit in Waco, investigators looking for driver

WACO, Texas- A bicyclist is in the hospital with significant injuries after a hit-and-run.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Waco officers were sent to the 100 block of South New Road in reference to someone locating a bicycle struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, the driver of the bicycle had not yet been located.

Officers located 40 year old Brandon Rank about 100 feet away from where the bicycle had been found.

Brandon’s family has been notified about the situation and he was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Unfortunately, the vehicle that struck Mr. Rank did not stop and fled the scene.

Investigators are currently looking for 2011 to 2014 dark grey Dodge Avenger with possible damage to the right front quarter panel.

If you see something suspicious matching this, please contact us at (254)750-7500 or Detective Clark at (254)750-3662.