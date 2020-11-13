Bid on items at City of Killeen Surplus Auction this Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will hold a surplus auction this Saturday.

Used vehicles and accessories, computers, office equipment, furniture and other items no longer needed or used for city operations will be auctioned.

Bidding is accepted in person during the live auction. All items are sold as is, and must be paid for by cash, check or credit card immediately following the auction.

Some items are available for preview online at united-auctioneers.com. Terms and conditions and other important information can also be found at this website.

The event will take place at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Public viewing begins at 8:00 a.m., with the live auction starting at 10:00 a.m.

Source: City of Killeen