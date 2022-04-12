WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco is currently accepting sealed bids for renovations and construction of the Animal Shelter Courtyard, located at 2032 Circle Road.

The project generally consists of – but is not limited to – all labor, materials, equipment, and incidentals as required to remove and properly dispose of the existing pavilion covers and replace them with a new roof covering the entirety of the area.

This is in addition to a new turf installation, as well as lighting and electrical.

Full project details are available at waco-texas.com/bids.asp.