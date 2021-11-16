Big 12 fines and reprimands Baylor University for student stampede

The Big 12 Conference has fined Baylor University $25,000 and issued a public reprimand for the rush of students onto the field at the end of Saturday’s game.

With mere seconds left in the game, fans stormed the field, thinking the game was over. It caused a delay of the game that Baylor won, 27-14.

Pretty much all of Oklahoma’s team had left the field and it took several minutes to clear the field and get 11 Sooners back out for the final snap after officials spoke with an irate OU Coach Lincoln Riley.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room, and damage to OU bench area equipment.”

Baylor University has not responded to the fine or reprimand so far.