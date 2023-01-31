WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released its 2023 football schedule, which includes the conference slate for the Baylor Bears.

The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021…



Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule



🗓️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023

This marks the first football schedule for the conference with the four new additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

Dave Aranda’s team will open up the 2023 football season with four straight home games as they will host Texas State (September 2nd), Utah (September 9th), Long Island (September 16th) and Texas (September 23rd).

The first road game for the Bears will take place on September 30th, as they will head to Orlando to take on new member Central Florida.

From there, Baylor will return to McLane Stadium for a game on October 7th against Texas Tech, before a bye week on the 14th.

Off the bye is another road trip to another new Big 12 city, as the Bears will make the trek up to Ohio to take on Cincinnati on October 21st.

Two more home games follow that trip, as they’ll host Iowa State (October 28th) and Houston (November 4th) on back to back weeks.

That home stretch is then followed up with back-to-back road trips to Kansas State (November 11th) and TCU (November 18th) respectively, before Baylor ends its season on November 25th at home against West Virginia.

All in all, the Bears will take on three of the four conference newcomers, with BYU being the only one of those teams that they won’t face, after playing the Cougars the past two seasons.

Baylor will also avoid the state of Oklahoma in 2023, as the Bears will not play Oklahoma State or Oklahoma this upcoming season. Dave Aranda and Lance Leipold will not face off in 2023 either, as Baylor will not play Kansas this upcoming season.