Big Bend National Park set to close July 2nd until further notice

ALPINE, Texas- Big Bend National Park is set to close July 2, 2020 to all visitors until further notice.

Through traffic will be prohibited, as will travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries.

The closure comes in response to a positive case of COVID-19 within the residential community of the park.

Brewster County, in response to a growth in active COVID cases, has created an official directive that requires anyone 10 years or older to wear face coverings in public places where keeping 6 feet apart is difficult.

Although the park is closing, businesses in the area are still open to the public, including hotels, restaurants and outfitters.

Big Bend Ranch State Park remains open to the public for day use.

Visit Big Bend’s website at visitbigbend.com for more information.