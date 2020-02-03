Big Changes in UIL Alignment for Central Texas Schools

Monday is UIL Texas realignment day and local coaches are learning who they will play next school year.

Here is a running list of the changes so far:

  • Mexia heads off to a East Texas and China Spring and Gatesville join Jarrell, Robinson, Salado, and Connally
  • In 3A Division 2 Caldwell, Cameron Yoe, Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale and Troy are all grouped together in district 11
  • Midway & Waco High are heading north to district 11 in 6A with the likes of DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Mansfield (High and Lake Ridge)
  • Bryan joins district 12-6A in what is now an 8-team district
  • La Vega is in a 6-team district with Stephenville, Brownwood, Midlothian Heritage, Alvarado, and Waxahachie Life
  • Riesel moves from 2A to 3A

