WACO, Texas – Waco becomes the first community in Texas to launch an art, cultural and economic development program.

Creative Waco and AIR Institute are selecting and training local facilitators to support Waco, midsize and rural communities across Texas interested in building their local creative economies.

Creative Waco is set to receive a multi-year grant from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation to become the Texas launchpad for nationally recognized AIR Institute. For three years, Creative Waco will be using the AIR methodology to help creative people expand their business skills, and to help business people become more creative. Waco’s program will also be the first in the nation to pilot the program bilingually.

AIR’s approach believes diversity of people, opinions, and experiences at decision-making tables make communities and economies stronger by fostering self-determination, reliance, cultural equity, and creativity. The program combines design, thinking and creative processes. Its success has been remarkable in other communities, with participants benefitting from enhanced networks, productivity, and morale – and 87 percent of program participants reporting increased revenue.

Creative Waco is seeking participants and facilitators chosen from across the community.

Applications are open through February 2022 for up to twelve facilitator positions. Full training will be available free of charge thanks to the grant. Virtual and in-person information sessions and workshops will be held in January and February 2022. Creative Waco will be hiring a full-time and bilingual staff member to lead this program. They will be accepting applications in January 2022.

There will be an in-person information session open to the public on January 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the CenTex Hispanic Chamber’s annual luncheon, a Zoom information session on January 2 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., and a full Art Builds Business Builds Art Workshop (ABBA) workshop on February 2 at Art Center of Waco from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in becoming a facilitator are suggested to participate in an information session and the ABBBA training on February 2.

For more information, you can visit Creative Waco’s website.

Source: Creative Waco