Bird Creek Burger employee tests positive for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas- Bird Creek Burger Company is reporting that one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

After learning of the positive test results, both the Bird Creek Burger Company and Treno Pizzeria were closed.

The employee only worked a 3-hour-shift on Monday, March 23rd, and had not worked at BCBC for the past 9 days.

The company found that the employee had little contact with customers.

BCBC and Treno will both be closed until April 1st at a minimum.

The company says they have contacted the customers who were potentially in contact with the employee in question.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25th, there are 19 cases of COVID-19 in Bell County. The most recent is a woman between the ages of 30 and 39.