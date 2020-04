HEWITT, Texas – Just because this is a time of social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t get a nice birthday surprise!

It was little Aria’s 4th birthday, and she could not have a big party like she wanted.

This didn’t stop the Hewitt Police and Fire Departments from giving her a mini-parade in front of her house!

We at FOX44 wish you a happy birthday, Aria!

Source: Hewitt Police Department