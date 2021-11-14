Bitty and Beau’s in Waco employs people with disabilities

WACO– Bitty and Beau’s just opened its doors in Waco this weekend.

What makes it special is the employees – they are 25 people with disabilities.

“A mission like this – it actually means a lot to me because I’ve never really worked in a place like this before,” employee Aaron Jones said.

The shop is named after co-founder Amy Wright’s kids – Bitty and Beau.

“When Bitty and Beau were born, we started thinking about their future and thinking about what that looked like,” Wright said. “One of the obstacles people with disabilities face in our country is the employment epidemic.”

80% of people who are disabled are unemployed, according to Wright.

She says not only does the shop employ people with disabilities, but it also shows people what those with disabilities are capable of.

“People come in, they see what’s possible, and they go back to their workplace and start hiring people with disabilities, and so community culture is starting to shift,” Wright said.

She says she feels like she can’t open enough shops, and the need is everywhere.

It all started almost six years ago in North Carolina at a small coffee shop with about 19 employees. Now, the shops employ over 200 people with disabilities.

“So we just decided we’re going to do something about it in our community, and we realized that there was a need for it everywhere,” Wright said.

She said her favorite moments are when a family comes in with a child who has a disability, and they get a glimpse of what their future could hold.

Jones’s favorite part…



“Meeting new people and taking their orders and seeing the smiles on their faces,” Jones said.

This is the first Bitty and Beau’s shop in Texas, but there will be shops coming to San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas in the future.