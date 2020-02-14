Black Economic Empowerment Workshop held this Sunday

KILLEEN, Texas – The Black Economic Empowerment Workshop educates attendees and business owners in regards to how to flip houses no money down, how to get small business loans from the Small Business Administration, Social Media Marketing, mindset for business success, questions, and answers.

This workshop promises to help mentor and provide the guidance needed to be successful in business adventures and social networking.

Even though the Black Owned Operated Movement is an African-American business non-profit organization, all ethnicities have the opportunity to join and/or support the organization.

Current and future business owners and attendees have the opportunity to get training, network, and purchase items or services from vendors. The event will take place February 16th, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the Shilo Hotel Ballroom located at 3701 South W.S. Young Drive.

You can register to be a member, vendor, purchases tickets, or become a supporter/sponsor of The B.O.O.M. at www.supporttheboom.com. Those with questions can contact Eugene Alexander at (254) 307-2411 or by email blackownedmixer@gmail.com.