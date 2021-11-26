Black Friday drop off for Temple Blue Santa drive

The Temple Police Department is set up to take your Blue Santa donations at Walmart on Black Friday.

Officers will be at the 6801 W. Adams Avenue location from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys, books, and stuffed animals.

The department is also accepting monetary or new unwrapped toy donations at the following locations:

Temple Police Dept., 209 E. Avenue A.

Majestic Hair & Nail Salon, 1904 W. Avenue M

Bella Blue Cafe, 1323 S. 57th Street

Integrity Rehab Physical Therapy, 288 Green Hollow Dr. #101

Last year, Temple PD helped 226 families and 649 kids – which was a significant increase compared to previous years. The Blue Santa program began in 2012, and has since presented toys to more than 2,400 children.