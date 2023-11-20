WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Black Friday is just around the corner, and the Richland mall is preparing with lots of holiday deals. Many stores will be running promos on more expensive items like high end sunglasses and other accessories.

Stores like Buckle and Windsor aim to help shoppers dress fashionably and trendy for the holidays. “We have a lot of trendy items like your separates, and then we also have our special occasion dresses,” says Angelita Kageler Assistant Manager for Windsor.

While Cyber Monday sometimes takes precedent over Black Friday, there are some perks to in-person shopping, like scoring extra deals that can’t be found online. Like all good things, patience is required and Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, known for its long lines.

“All the lines start early in the morning. So if you want something and you’re scared, that’s going to be gone before the end of the day, definitely line up with the rest of them before open,” says Buckle Assistant Manager Brandi Sterling.