BLACK JACK mourns PV2 Mejhor Morta at military memorial ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas- Black Jack leaders, the Morta family, friends and fellow Soldiers gathered for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s unit memorial ceremony in honor of Pvt. Mejhor Morta at the Black Jack Chapel on Fort Hood, Texas, August 19, 2020.

“Mejhor brought honor, dignity and respect to our Nation. He was a patriot who volunteered to serve our great country and we will always be grateful for his steadfast dedication to family, friends and fellow Soldiers. He was truly remarkable and this loss hurts all of us”.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong

Morta was laid to rest on August 15, near his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, at Saint Marys Cemetery with family and close friends beside him.

The Alabama National Guard rendered honors.

The preliminary autopsy of the Fort Hood soldier confirmed he drowned.

The unit remains in contact with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as the incident remains under investigation.