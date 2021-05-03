Black Oak Art now open in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas – Joanna Gaines’s younger sister made her plant pop-up shop debut last weekend at Black Oak Art.

This is a company which works closely with the Gaines family.

The family says it was no surpise to see them work together last weekend, as Black Oak Art had their grand opening of their new store front. They are excited about becoming part of the revitalization of downtown Waco.

“Joanna trusting in us and asking us to be a part…..and we kind of rode her coattails up and was able to build this business around it, and yeah, we’re excited. We did have our production studio in Woodway, and we’ve always wanted to kind of be in the downtown area and get into where everything’s happening down here. And so, yeah. We’re excited to be here,” Black Oak Art owner Jonathan Martin said.

The store front for Black Oak Art is officially open to the public. They will be open from Mondays to Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.