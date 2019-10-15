FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Blastoff Personal Growth Expo coming this weekend!

WACO, Texas – FOX44 is taking over part of the Waco Convention Center in just three days with the first ever Blastoff Personal Growth Expo!

This two-day event will feature more than 60 exhibitors – including Premier Health and Wellness. The goal is to show visitors how to start their own personal growth journey.

The event starts Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The best part? The event is free!

For more information, you can view our previous story here. We at FOX44 hope to see you there!

