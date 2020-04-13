Blood banks asking for donations

WACO, Texas – We are facing the possibility of a blood shortage in the coming months, as blood drives continue to be canceled due to fears of spreading COVID-19.

“What we’re looking at is managing the future. As we monitor the developments of COVID-19, we are wanting to look and make sure our summer blood supply looks as good as it does now,” says Keoni Holoman, Public Relations Specialist with Carter BloodCare.

Blood donation centers across America are asking people to continue donating blood during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Blood only has a shelf life of about 40 days. So as we have blood drives canceled due to school closures, people not being comfortable hosting blood drives, the need is going to continue. Especially once our storage of blood from before COVID started diminishes,” says A.J. Renold, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter.

Not only is the blood needed in hospitals, it may also be vital to finding a solution for COVID-19.

“The need for blood continues for cancer patients, for emergency situations, and right now the American Red Cross is contributing to the effort to find a solution to the COVID problem through their Plasma,” says Renold.

New procedures have been put into place to ensure those donating blood are safe from the virus. These include making an appointment ahead of time.

“We encourage appointments because we are wanting to keep up with social distancing rules. It allows us to create slots so that people are coming in and they’re spacing out. That just really helps us help our donors,” says Holoman.

Making an appointment isn’t the only new procedure put into place to keep donors safe.

“The Red Cross has implemented procedures as far as social distancing – needing to make an appointment, we take your temperature, everybody is wearing masks. It’s a very safe process, and blood is needed. As we find a solution to COVID, blood products like plasma will be needed to help solve the problem,” says Renold.