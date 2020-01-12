Bloomberg Visits Waco As Part of Texas Bus Tour

WACO, Texas. On Saturday, Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg made a pit-stop at the Union Eatery Hall in Downtown Waco.

Bloomberg’s visit to Central Texas comes more than a week after President Trump ordered an attack on Iranian leader, Qasem Solemani.

“I don’t have the intelligence that Donald Trump has so I don’t know what he did was right or wrong. My problem with what Trump’s done is he doesn’t have a big staff of national security advisors to make his decision,” says Bloomberg.

Bloomberg suggests the U.S should not escalate tensions and “try to preserve peace.”

Also making an appearance was TV star, Judge Judy, who endorsed Bloomberg earlier in the week.

Before Waco, the presidential hopeful made stops in Austin, San Marcos, and San Antonio.

“We’re just glad to have a democratic presence here its been a while since a democrat has come as a Presidential candidate, so to show Texas is now a battle ground state in the 2020 election is a big deal,” says Baylor University student, Emily Mosley.

After Central Texas, he ended with a campaign rally in Dallas.

