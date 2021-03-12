Bloomin’ Temple Festival canceled for 2021

Temple, Tx- The Blooming Temple Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The City of Temple Parks & Recreation Department will not hold Bloomin’ Temple Festival this year, but preparations are underway for the event to return in 2022.

“A number of factors went into this decision, including COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and ongoing infrastructure projects in the downtown area,” Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said. “We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future.”

Bloomin’ Temple Festival, a major Central Texas event that attracts more than 12,000 attendees each year, was scheduled to take place in April at the MLK Festival grounds in Downtown Temple. The two-day event features live music, arts and crafts, carnival and family fun.