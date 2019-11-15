BLORA’s Nature in Lights is now open!

FORT HOOD, Texas – As we all prepare to get into full holiday mode, BLORA’s Nature in Lights is opening!

This Fort Hood area holiday tradition runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Visitors will experience over 125 displays and foliage lighting along a five-and-a-half mile drive through the park. There is also Santa’s Village – where you can take pictures with Santa, do arts and crafts, and shop.

If you can’t make it anytime soon, don’t worry. They are staying open until January 5.

For more information, call BLORA at (254) 287-2523 or go here.

