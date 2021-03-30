Bluebonnets bloom in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – It’s the time of year when the bluebonnets bloom across the state of Texas, but there may be some hidden dangers among the flowers.

Bluebonnets usually bloom toward the end of March, and will stay with us through most of April.

During this time, many Texans enjoy snapping a quick picture among the flowers – but if you plan on taking a photo with them, you may want to check your surroundings first.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, it’s important to check the space you plan on being in for snakes – especially if the area is completely covered and you cannot see the ground.

If you do see a snake among the flowers, you should leave it alone and go in the opposite direction.

Other forms of wildlife could be lurking in the tall grass – such as ticks, spiders, and bees.

As long as you stay aware of what’s going on around you, it should be okay to frolic through the bluebonnet fields – and you may have plenty of chances to do so.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, bluebonnets should be abundant this year despite the harsh winter.

Typically, the flowers will start blooming near Interstate 10, between San Antonio and Houston, and then travel farther north.