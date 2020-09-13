Boats descend on Belton Lake for Trump boat rally

BELTON, Texas: Hundreds of boats paraded through Belton Lake Saturday afternoon to show support for President Trump.

Boats came equipped with American and Trump flags and blared patriotic music during the parade.

90 year-old Trump supporter Martha Schiller was surprised at the massive turnout.

“I had no idea there would be so many out there,” Schiller said. “With so many participants I just thought that was super great. It was a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful parade.”

The boat parade was a way for fans to show their support in a laid back kind of rally.

“This is like an organic movement, this isn’t something that Trump set up,” Angel Lascano said. “This is something we can do that I think shows a lot for his support.”

Some lookers-on estimated a few hundred boats were in the water. This comes a week after a similar rally on Lake Travis led to some boats being sunk.

Some supporters came out to celebrate not just the president but also to show their love for the country.

“We thought it was a good time to come out and just express our love for our country,” Georgia Pavlica said. “We’re just very patriotic people.”

With so many people gathering in one place Saturday, the supporters say it’s an example of why Americans should not be forced to mail in their ballot come November.

“I would encourage people, if you can, go out and vote in person,” Dorothy Schulze said. “We were able to go everywhere else, why not? I just don’t see any problem with that.”

The early voting period in Texas starts October 13.