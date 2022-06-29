Jarrell, Texas (FOX 44) — The bodies of two men trapped in a collapsed trench have been recovered.

Authorities say crews freed the bodies at 6:18 a.m. and 7:24 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The names of the men have not been released at this time, but authorities say their families have connections to the Jarrell Independent School District.

The two unnamed men were digging a sewer line when they got trapped in a 24-foot trench. How it happened is still under investigation.

The construction site is a going to be a new home development in Jarrell along the east side of I-35.

The call came in around 8:30 Tuesdays morning and after about four hours, it switched from a rescue to a recovery effort.

Multiple agency’s including OSHA are working together to figure out what happened.

We will have more information as it becomes available.