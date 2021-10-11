Body found along tracks near Fort Hood

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body in the right of way of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks running just outside Fort Hood.

BNSF spokesman Ben Williamson issued a statement saying that the railroad’s agents responded to the area along Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard after they received a call at 10:45 a.m. regarding a deceased person on their property.

Railroad officials are assisting the Sheriff’s Department in the investigation but say the local department is taking the lead in the case.

Few other details were available early Monday afternoon.