GATESVILLE, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a body was found at the City of Gatesville Lift Station last weekend.

Gatesville Police and Coryell EMS were dispatched Sunday morning to the lift station, located in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road, in reference to an unconscious woman.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman lying face down on the south side of the station. Officers said there were no obvious signs of trauma found on the woman’s body. She has been identified as 20-year-old Angelica Uriarte, of Gatesville.

Justice of the Peace Coy Latham ordered the body to be sent to Dallas for an autopsy. Preliminary results found no trauma or other indication of foul play, but did find signs of Uriarte suffering from hypothermia. Final autopsy results are still pending.

Uriarte’s family reported her missing on February 3, after she didn’t come home the previous night. Her family reported she was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on February 2 – walking away from a Cefco convenience store located in the 4600 block of S Highway 36.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Gatesville Police Department