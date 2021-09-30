LIVE NOW /
Body found behind building in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 1500 block of N 38th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched in reference to a man passed out behind a building. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying on the ground.

Paramedics arrived, and did not find any sign of life. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate.

Source: Killeen Police Department

