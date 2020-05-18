Body found in Bell County fire

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Bell County home was destroyed in a weekend fire, and a body was found.

A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing smoke and embers near the 4600 block of Toll Bridge Road early Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames. A preliminary investigation by the Belton Fire Department has ruled the fire was accidental/undetermined.

The home is located an estimated quarter-mile off Toll Bridge Road, and was destroyed. A body was found in the rubble, and was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, which will help identify the body.

In addition to the Belton Fire Department, several other agencies assisted on the scene – including the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department, the Bell County Fire Marshal, the Temple Fire Marshal’s office, the Belton Police Department and the Belton Public Works Department.

Source: City of Belton