Body found in car in Riesel identified

RIESEL, Texas – The Riesel Police Department reports a man has been found dead inside of a car parked at a local business.

Police Chief Danny Krumnow has identified the man as 46-year-old Patrick Saunders, of Houston. Chief Krumnow tells FOX 44 the department got the report of a man unresponsive inside a car at the CEFCO station on Highway 6 on Thursday morning.

Chief Krumnow said the vehicle was first noticed about 5:30 a.m., with the clerk initially thinking the man was sleeping. Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy.

The vehicle Saunders was in was a gray Honda passenger car. No foul play is expected.

Source: Riesel Police Department