Body found in car in Riesel

Riesel police report a man has been found dead inside a car parked at a local business.

Police Chief Danny Krumnow said they got the report of a man unresponsive inside a car at the CEFCO station on Highway 6 about 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Krumnow said the vehicle was first noticed about 5:30 a.m. with the clerk initially thinking the man might be sleeping.

Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy.

The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was described as a 46-year-old male.

The vehicle was a gray Honda passenger car.