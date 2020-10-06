Body found in College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an area apartment.

Officers and paramedics responded to The Zone Apartments at 2001 Holleman Drive West on Tuesday afternoon for a person who was found dead. Detectives and crime scene personnel with the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. No identifying information can be released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with any information can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600, or anonymously via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).

Source: College Station Police Department