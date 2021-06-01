Body found in Killeen backyard

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are trying to find the identity of a dead body found in a backyard.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday afternoon in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.

When officers arrived, they found a dead body in the backyard of a residence. Officers were unable to find any identification, and the body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department