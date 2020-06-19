Body found in Killeen field

KILLEEN/FORT HOOD, Texas – The Ft. Hood Criminal Investigation Division contacted the Killeen Police Department Friday morning in reference to a tip they received.

The tip indicated a body was found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit met with members of Ft. Hood CID at the location. Ft. Hood CID contacted a Texas Parks and Wildlife K-9 for assistance in searching the field.

During the K-9 search, skeletal remains were found and a crime scene established.

At approximately 11:10 AM, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the Ft. Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for the assistance they have provided with this investigation.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit continue to investigate this case.

They are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department