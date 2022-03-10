BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Bosque County Investigators, assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, recovered the body of a man from Lake Whitney on Thursday.

The body was found by local fishermen in the area of Little Rocky Creek Lodge – the same area in which John Mauhar was reported as missing from January 30. The recovered body has been sent to the medical examiner for a forensic investigation and positive identification.

The family of Mauhar has been contacted and advised of this recovery, and have been made aware that positive identification is pending.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office