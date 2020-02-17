Body found in median on Highway 31

AXTELL, Texas – One man is dead after an apparent hit-and-run accident on Highway 31 in Axtell.

Police got a call saying there was a man lying in the median just a few hundred yards from where Highways 84 and 31 split. After attempting CPR on the man, he was pronounced dead by a judge shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“We got the call at 8:30. You know, it was dark until sunrise, whenever time that was, so it could’ve been overnight, could’ve been this morning, could’ve been any time,” says Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Ryan Howard. “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

After finding tire marks on the side of the road next to the median, DPS officers determined a car hit the man as he was walking.

Based on the scene, investigators reached an easy conclusion.

“Well, there’s no vehicle here, so theoretically, yes, it is a hit-and-run crash,” says Howard. “We’re still trying to figure out all the details into it.”

Howard also said while this is a hit-and-run case, it may also be treated as a murder. The name of the victim is being held for now until next-of-kin have been informed.

The DPS also urges people to only cross the streets at designated crosswalks or intersections.