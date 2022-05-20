HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead after an extensive search in Hill County.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center received a call at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday from a Union Pacific Railroad employee reporting a vehicle along the railroad tracks, but off of the roadway – at Hill County Road 3105 and Hill County Road 3104. The vehicle was registered to a man out of the Austin area.

Responding deputies conducted a preliminary investigation which led them to believe the vehicle’s owner was possibly depressed, and may be a danger to himself. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office drone, along with a K-9 and an investigator, responded and searched the area for several hours without finding the man.

Investigators and other Hill County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded back to the scene on Thursday morning in order to continue the search. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Air Unit, along with a Texas Game Warden K-9 team, also responded to assist.

At approximately 1:05pm, The Game Warden’s canine found the missing man at approximately 1:05 p.m. Thursday, in a heavily-wooded area. The man was found dead, and a Justice of the Peace was requested to respond to the scene.

The Hillsboro Fire Department was requested to help with the retrieval of the body. The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.