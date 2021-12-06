Body found in San Gabriel River identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

January 01 2022 12:00 am

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A body found in the San Gabriel River in Milam County has been identified.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday morning about a missing person, and an investigation was underway. The Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a body found 15 miles away in the San Gabriel River.

Authorities found a woman in the river, who has been identified as 55-year-old Christi Warwick Coufal, of Cameron. Next of kin has been notified.

This case is being investigated as a a homicide, unless evidence determines another outcome.

Source: Milam County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected