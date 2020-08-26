Body found in Temple confirmed to be missing Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials have confirmed the body found along railroad tracks in Temple as that of missing Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

23-year-old Fernandes’ home of record is listed as Brockton, Massachusetts. He was found near Lake Polk in Temple. Fort Hood says he entered the Army in September 2016 as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, and was assigned to the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division since April 2019.

Fernandes’ awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Fernandes was last seen in Killeen on August 17. When he was reported absent on August 18, soldiers from his unit initiated a thorough search for him, both on and off post, while cooperating with the Killeen Police Department and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) in an attempt to find him.

The unit distributed his photograph, searched motorpools, parking lots, barracks and headquarters buildings. Members of his unit visited local hotels and hospitals throughout Central Texas trying to find him as they expanded their search efforts.

The unit is cooperating with local authorities from the cities of Killeen and Temple as this incident remains under investigation.

The Division will continue to support the Fernandes Family during this difficult time and requests everyone respects their privacy during this time of grief.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center