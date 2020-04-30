Body found in travel trailer fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas – Bryan Police Officers and Fire Fighters are investigating the death of a person found dead in a travel trailer fire, as well of the cause of the fire itself.

Units responded to the 1700 block of Bluebonnet Street Thursday, for a recreational vehicle fire.

Firefighters discovered a dead person inside the travel trailer, which was being used as a residence.

There are multiple investigations currently underway. The Bryan Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and where the fire may have started.

The Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death. The deceased will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The deceased’s name will be withheld until positive identity has been confirmed, and family has been notified.

Source: Bryan Police Department