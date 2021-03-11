Body found near Clifton residence

CLIFTON, Texas – Clifton Police are investigating after a body was found near a residence on Thursday morning.

The department was notified of a deceased person Thursday morning near a residence located in the 700 Block of Mary Street. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began an investigation into the death.

Clifton PD reports there appears to be no signs of foul play in regards to this incident. The next of kin for the deceased individual has been notified.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and North Bosque EMS assisted in this case.

If anyone has any information regarding this death, you can contact Investigator Vincent Megason at (254) 675-6620.

Source: Clifton Police Department