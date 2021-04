McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found alongside Highway 6 near Hallsburg Monday morning.

Investigators on scene said they got a call shortly before 8 am when someone spotted the body on the inbound side of Highway 6 near Harrison Road, adjacent to the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.

No information was immediately released on the age or race of the man or how long he might have been there.

An autopsy was ordered.