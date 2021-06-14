Body found on Killeen’s Adams Ave still not ID’ed, now listed as homicide

Killeen police now say the investigation into how a person whose body was found in a backyard on Adams Avenue is now officially listed as a homicide.

There is still no identification of the body with police saying that is pending DNA results and may take some time to confirm.

Police are also not saying whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

All they are saying at this point is that the preliminary results from the medical examiner say that death resulted from a homicide.

It was on Monday, May 31 at 4:24 p.m. that officers were sent to the 600 block of Adams where they found the deceased in the backyard of a residence.

Officers were unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the Southwest Institute for Forensic Science in Dallas for the autopsy and assistance in identification.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here