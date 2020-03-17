Closings
Body of deceased Fort Hood soldier arrives at Dover Air Force Base

DOVER, Del. – The body of a Fort Hood soldier killed in Iraq arrived at Dover Air Force Base Sunday night.

27-year old specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias was among two U.S. service members killed in a rocket attack.

The bombardment of Camp Taji in Iraq was said to be the work of Iranian back militias. The U.S. carried out airstrikes on Thursday in retaliation.

Covarrubias was based out of Fort Hood, Texas and was a native of Hanford, California.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy was among the officers attending the dignified transfer of the specialist’s remains.

